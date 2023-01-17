Boston Business Journal

Harvard Medical Is Latest School to Withdraw From National Ranking

By Grant Welker

Harvard Medical School will no longer participate in the closely watched U.S. News & World Report rankings process, with its dean criticizing what he said are the program’s unintended consequences.

The rankings, Dean George Q. Daley said, “create perverse incentives for institutions to report misleading or inaccurate data, set policies to boost rankings rather than nobler objectives, or divert financial aid from students with financial need to high-scoring students with means in order to maximize ranking criteria.”

