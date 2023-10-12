Boston Business Journal

Harvard names new dean of public health school

By Grant Welker

Boston Business Journal

A former Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health professor who now teaches at Columbia is returning to Boston as the Harvard school’s dean.

Andrea Baccarelli, who specializes in environmental health sciences including the link between exposures to environmental pollutants to human disease, will become the next dean on Jan. 1, Harvard announced Wednesday.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us