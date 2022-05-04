Harvard Students Hold Abortion Rally in Support of Roe v. Wade

Students at Harvard University plan to show support for Roe v. Wade in the wake of a leaked draft opinion that shows the Supreme Court is expected to overturn the landmark case.

The abortion-rights rally was scheduled for noon Wednesday in Harvard Yard. The protest by students comes a day after hundreds took to the streets of Boston to show their opposition to Supreme Court's stance.

If the leaked draft holds true, abortion rights will be turned back to the states. Massachusetts officials have said that residents here will still be protected by state law.