Harvard's Newest Instructors? Amy Poehler, Michael B. Jordan and More

By Grant Welker

Getty Images

Harvard is joining with an entertainment company that’s behind the mixed martial arts league UFC and the marketing firm IMG to create a new online learning platform that pairs Harvard professors with celebrities including Amy Poehler and Michael B. Jordan.

Harvard said Tuesday it is working with Endeavor to launch Versity, a platform aimed at corporate users looking to help employees develop leadership skills.

