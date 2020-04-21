For the first time on Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Health unveiled a comprehensive new dashboard that includes tons of new information about the coronavirus outbreak, including trends and insights into the ongoing epidemic.

The dashboard includes information on new cases of COVID-19 and new deaths. But it also contains new data on how the pandemic is impacting the state.

Here are five things we learned from Monday's data release:

The curve appears to be flattening

Over the past five days, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has steadily decreased, from 2,262 last Thursday to 1,566 on Monday. That's a good sign that Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closure is working and also reflects what medical professionals have been saying.

The number of deaths had also been on the decline as well, dropping from 146 on Thursday to 69 on Saturday. But that number spiked again on Sunday to 146 on Sunday and 103 on Monday.

10% of coronavirus cases required hospitalization

So far, 10% of all coronavirus cases in the state have required hospitalization. There are currently 3,804 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state and the number of new hospitalizations has declined in recent days, going from 94 on Thursday to 54 on Sunday.

The average age of coronavirus cases is 54

The data shows that the average age of the state's coronavirus patients is 54. It also shows that people in their 50s make up the largest group of total coronavirus cases, followed by those who are 80 or older. But the 80-plus group has by far the most coronavirus cases when you look at the rate per 100,000.

The average age of cases hospitalized is 68, and the age groups most likely to be hospitalized are in their 70s or older. The average age of deaths in confirmed coronavirus cases, meanwhile, is 80.

No deaths have been reported in anyone 19 or younger in Massachusetts.

Almost everyone who died had underlying conditions

Nearly everyone (97.5%) who died of the coronavirus in Massachusetts had underlying conditions, according to the Department of Health's data. Only 2.5% of those who died did not have any underlying conditions.

Much of Massachusetts' hospital capacity is unused right now

The information released Monday also shows that hospitals in Massachusetts have plenty of capacity right now even though the state is in the midst of the coronavirus surge.

Statewide, 57% of hospital beds remain available. In Boston, that number is even higher, at 60%.