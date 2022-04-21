Heady Topper and Focal Banger Have Made Their Way Back Into Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Back during the early days of the pandemic, a couple of Vermont beers with cult-like followings suddenly became available in the local area, only to disappear as quickly as they came. Now beer lovers in the Boston area have another chance to get them, though it could be short-lived once again.

A check on a handful of beer and wine shops in the region indicates that Heady Topper and Focal Banger are available once again, including in Boston, Arlington, Needham, Woburn, Melrose, and other cities and towns locally, and it appears that some restaurants and bars may be offering them as well. The Alchemist brewery's Facebook page--which mentioned back in the spring of 2020 that Heady and Focal would be available in Massachusetts for awhile--has not posted anything about the beers being back this time around, but they are indeed here again, though a person at one beer shop tells us that this may be a "one-time deal."

The Alchemist, which is located in Waterbury and Stowe, VT, is known in part for its award-winning Heady Topper double IPA and Focal Banger IPA.

by Marc Hurwitz