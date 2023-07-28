CT Health Department issues warning after person dies of serious bacterial infection

One person in Connecticut has died and two others were hospitalized after being infected with a bacteria that can lead to necrotizing fasciitis.

The severe Virbrio vulnificus infections were reported in one patient who ate raw oysters from an out-of-state establishment and the other two reported exposure to salt or brackish water in Long Island Sound, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

All three cases were reported since July 1, DPH said.

The three patients are between 60 and 80 years old.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some Vibrio vulnificus infections can lead to necrotizing fasciitis, also known as the flesh-eating bacteria.

People with open wounds can become infected when the wound is exposed to warm salt or brackish water (a mix of salt and fresh water), DPH said. Both patients infected in Long Island Sound had pre-existing wounds, the agency said.

Some patients can become seriously ill and require intensive care or a limb amputation, DPH said.

Infections from oysters can lead to severe illness, such as bloodstream infections.

It is not clear if the patient infected by raw oysters or one of the two patients infected in Long Island Sound died.

The Department of Public Health urged people take precautions to protect themselves:

Don’t eat raw or undercooked oysters or other shellfish.

If you have a wound (including from a recent surgery, piercing, or tattoo), stay out of saltwater or brackish water, if possible. This includes wading at the beach.

Cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if it could come into contact with saltwater, brackish water, marine life, or raw or undercooked seafood and its juices. This contact can happen during everyday activities, such as swimming, fishing, or walking on the beach.

Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water after they have contact with saltwater, brackish water, marine life, raw seafood, or its juices.

Click here for more information on Virbrio vulnificus infections.