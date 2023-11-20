Health equity group wants Mass. hospitals to bring back mask mandates

The Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity is pushing hospitals and other healthcare providers to reinstate universal mask mandates to protect from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses going into the holiday season.
The group, which was founded during the pandemic to protect people especially vulnerable to COVID, held a virtual press conference on Monday to push health systems to revisit masking policies. Most hospitals dropped mask mandates when the public health emergency lifted in May.
