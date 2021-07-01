Health Officials Concerned About Growing Rat Problem in North Attleboro: Report

Health officials in North Attleboro are warning residents about a rise in the rat population after hundreds of the creatures were found at a condominium complex, the Sun Chronicle reports.

Health Agent Sherri Miller-Bedau told the paper she discovered 100 to 200 rats living and burrowing at a condominium complex at 180 Park St. after receiving complaints.

Officials at the complex are working on the issue, she said.

Miller-Beadu is urging residents to take in bird feeders and any containers that can be filled with water to help prevent infestations.

She also reminded the residents in the town that trash cans should be closed tightly with no holes.

“We see many people leave planting pots and other containers out in their yards. The problem is when they fill with rain, they now provide water for any rodent and consequently help the mosquito population grow,” Miller-Bedau told the paper.

Miller-Beadu urged residents to not use poison to kill rats, saying it could kill other animals as well.