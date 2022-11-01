Healthy Game Day Alternatives: Tasty Swaps for Your Favorite Snacks

Are you a big fan of when Sundays roll around and the game day begins? Be honest. It's probably partly because of all the delicious snacks you're picking on while kick-off gets underway, right? But how healthy are those foods for you?

Registered Dietician Liz Weiss shares her easy and healthy game day alternatives that will give you the same, mouthwatering satisfaction that your favorite snacks do without the guilt.

She partnered up with the Beef Checkoff and the Wonderful Company to show how to incorporate lean cuts of beef, pistachios, and 100% pomegranate juice into versatile and nutrient-dense sips and snacks.

She starts with a local classic, the ultimate Boston grinder. Weiss' version is made with top sirloin steak -- a double win since it’s lean and budget-friendly. She adds sautéed onion, green and red bell pepper, and low-fat provolone and serves it all up on whole grain sub rolls.

Next, she suggests swapping out the chips for Wonderful Pistachios. Weiss says they’re one of the highest protein snack nuts and about 90% of the fats found in Wonderful Pistachios are unsaturated. Plus, they provide a good source of plant-based protein and fiber for a trio of nutrients that may help keep you fuller longer.

You can serve them on their own in any one of a variety of flavors or fold them into a creamy pistachio dip with crunchy veggies.

Lastly, if you're getting thirsty from all this food talk, Weiss suggests a Spiced POM Cider, which is a little sweet, a little tart with just the right amount of spice.

Just simmer some POM with cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, and star anise with a kiss of vanilla and, she says, it is the perfect way to warm up on these chilly fall afternoons! And great news– you don’t have to worry about losing the antioxidants when cooking with pomegranate juice!

