Round of strong storms leaves damage, power outages in their wake in parts of Connecticut

A strong line of thunderstorms moved across western and northern Connecticut Friday afternoon, taking down trees and powerlines in several towns.

A lightning struck a house on Mountain Pond Road in Southington, according to fire officials. A house in Naugatuck was also struck by lightning.

A tree came down on a house on Old Farms Road at Hartford Avenue in Granby. The house is a total loss, according to the fire marshal.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC Connecticut A tree came down on a house on Hartford Avenue in Granby on Friday, significantly damaging the structure.

As the storms blew through Simsbury, the winds damaged three planes at Simsbury Airport. One of the planes was lifted and thrown the length of a football field, according to the airport manager.

NBC Connecticut Three planes at Simsbury Airport were damaged when the storms moved through Friday afternoon.

Eversource was reporting more than 11,000 outages as of 3:30 p.m. The towns of Simsbury and Granby were hardest hit. The outage numbers began to slowly come down throughout the night on Friday.

Multiple roads were closed in Simsbury, Granby, Suffield, East Windsor

Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury was closed Friday afternoon because of storm damage, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Stratton Brook State Park, Simsbury is closed due to Storm Damage https://t.co/egFRzSxcEm — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) August 2, 2024

The storms developed on what was another hot and humid day.

Temperatures reached into the mid-90s, but the "feels like" temperature was closer to 100 degrees.

There was a continued chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms into Friday evening, but they weren't expected to have the impact the earlier storms did.

Saturday will be more of the same. Temperatures will be slightly lower, but the heat index will still reach around 95 degrees.

There is a chance for storms again Saturday, but the better chance will be on Sunday.

Monday is drier, but we will have to keep an eye on the tropics for next week. A system could develop and move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. If it does, it could bring tropical moisture our way later in the week.