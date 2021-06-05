Heat Wave Expected, Powerful Thunderstorms, Tornado Possible Late Saturday

Last weekend we were tracking record cold high temperatures and snow in the mountains, this weekend it’s the complete opposite -- we are prepping for the first heat wave of the year!

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are pushing 90 degrees in many spots Saturday afternoon, and it is the beginning of several days of 90-plus weather.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's a perfect beach weekend, but don’t forget the sunscreen, sunglasses and be sure to stay hydrated. Once we factor in the heat and humidity and a disturbance dropping from Canada, a round of powerful thunderstorms is possible late Saturday and overnight for far northern Vermont through northern New Hampshire, into much of central and northern Maine.

There is a chance for isolated damage and even a slight chance for a tornado near the Canadian border late Saturday. That front will stall across central and northern New England Saturday night and Sunday to continue the threat for some thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, while most of southern New England should be rain free, though a pop-up shower is possible, especially north of Route 2, both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures won’t cool off much Saturday night, with lows in the 60s and a few 70s. Patchy fog will form along the shore once again, but it will burn off quickly as the wind will have a little bit more of a westerly component.

May 29th vs June 5th- what a difference a week makes! Almost 40º warmer with no snow expected. Who's ready for the first heat wave of the year? To be honest, I'm not. More on @NBC10Boston @NECN now until 7am. pic.twitter.com/udtJyUTDUP — Denise Isaac NBC10 Boston (@DeniseNBCBoston) June 5, 2021

This heat wave peaks Monday with temperatures well into the 90s, challenging records of 95 to 100 degrees set back in 1925 and 1999 and with humidity on the rise it feels like values will be near 100 degrees.

By Tuesday and Wednesday another front from Canada is getting close enough for scattered afternoon thunderstorms and temperatures just a little bit less intense. But a heat advisory is likely for much of New England beginning either tomorrow or Monday, and the heat wave may not break until Wednesday, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day forecast.