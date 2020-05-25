Heating Up This Week Across New England

We are battling with the clouds on this Memorial Day holiday.

Areas of drizzle and sprinkles will linger along the coastline and on Cape Cod. A continued east breeze this afternoon in southern New England means highs in the low 60s, around 70 inland and where the sun breaks out.

Northern New England will see all sunshine and that's where this week's warm up already begins with highs in the 70s. Although, some decaying storms or showers will head through the Champlain Valley, and fizzle out across the North Kingdom. Tonight, the clouds and drizzle with areas of fog will roll back into the coastal towns. Lows drop in the upper 50s and low 50s north.

Hotter temperatures take over for the rest of this week as highs soar into the mid and upper 80s Tuesday through Friday. Interior locations could even reach the low 90s with full sun and a dominant south wind flow. The humidity makes it sticky starting on Tuesday, makes it really feel like summer.

Sunshine dominates the forecast through Thursday until clouds start to increase. Friday afternoon we will be watching for a cold front and thunderstorms along a frontal boundary.

The storms and showers roll through Friday night into Saturday morning. After that we cool temps into the 70s and dry off again. Another dry stretch settles in as we begin June and temperatures stay in the 70s through the rest of the 10-day forecast.