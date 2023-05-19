Heavy Delays on Route 1 in Saugus After Dumpster Truck Hits Bridge

Traffic is backed up on Route 1 south in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Friday morning after a truck struck a bridge.

Heavy delays are being reported as emergency crews respond to a dumpster roll-up truck boom that struck an overpass in the area of Walnut Street. Photos from the scene show a large hole in the metal support beams holding up the bridge.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Traffic Alert: Route One South in Saugus. A dumpster roll-up truck boom has struck the Walnut St. bridge. Heavy delays. The driver was transported to the hospital. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/GCdeURH7Xy — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) May 19, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a tweet that the two right lanes are closed.

Crash with bridge strike in #Saugus on US-1 SB at Walnut Street. The 2 right lanes are closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 19, 2023

There was no immediate word on when the scene might be cleared or whether the bridge is safe for vehicles.