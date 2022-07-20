Police in Conn. Investigating Arson, Homicide After Woman Died, Baby Was Injured in Fire

A woman has died and a baby boy is in the hospital after a fire in New London on Wednesday night and police said they are investigating the case as arson and homicide.

A 911 call was made around 10:32 p.m. reporting a possible fire at a home on Sherman Street, police said.

Firefighters started working to extinguish the fire and found the woman and removed her from the home.

The 1-year-old boy was rescued from a room on the second floor, police said.

A 23-year-old man, who police later said was a suspect, was found at the back of the residence.

Fire crews started to provide medical services, police said, and medical personnel at the scene pronounced the woman dead.

The baby was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for medical care. Police said he is in custody and this does not appear to be a random act. They believe this is a domestic incident.

Police are not releasing the names because family is being notified.

New London police, the Connecticut Major Crime Unit, the New London State’s Attorney Office, the New London fire marshal’s office, and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating.

Police said there were no calls to the home in the past.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.