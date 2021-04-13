Branford, CT Police Respond to Barricaded Person, Shots Fired

A person is barricaded in the area of Main Street near Cherry Hill Road in Branford and shots were fired, according to police. There are road closures and some residents are being evacuated.

"Please avoid this area, the scene is not safe. Several police agencies are assisting and the South Central Regional SWAT Team is arriving," a Facebook post from Branford Police says.

State police said they are assisting Branford Police.

Parts of Route 1 and Main Street are shut down and Interstate 95 is closed at 53. State police said anyone who was planning on traveling in or around the vicinity should use alternate routes and avoid the area.

People in at least one neighboring business have been told to shelter in place.

Residents on Bradley Street are being evacuated.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene reports at least five ambulances on Commercial Parkway.

Check back for updates.

