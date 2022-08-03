Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet

Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend.

The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details.

Throughout the month of August, the stations of NBC Boston are helping to #cleartheshelters.

To coincide with the campaign, an airlift of 155 vulnerable cats flew from Florida to Massachusetts. They are now at MSPCA Angell-Memorial in Jamaica Plain and the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem waiting for their forever families.

If you'd like information on how to adopt or how to help, head to cleartheshelters.com for a list of participating shelters.

Since its inception in 2015, the NBC and Telemundo Boston stations local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped more than 50,000 pets find new homes.