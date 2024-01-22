Boston Business Journal

Here are the 5 Boston-area startups headed to SXSW

By Isabel Tehan

Two Boston and three Cambridge startups are heading to Austin in March, having been picked as finalists for this year’s South by Southwest Pitch event.

While the awards at SXSW aren't large by venture capital standards — typically not above the low six-figures — the competition offers a springboard for participating firms.

