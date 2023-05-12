Massachusetts

Here Are the Mass. Breweries That Planned to Open in 2022, But Didn't

By Meera Raman

474410461JS022_CALIFORNIA_B
FILE - Getty Images

The beer industry came zooming out of the gate in the Bay State over the past decade, with the number of breweries in the state more than quadrupling from 2011 to 2020. But now, the industry is going through a maturation phase.

Of the 38 breweries that planned to open in 2022, only half actually opened. That is down from the 38 that actually opened in 2019.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsbeerbreweries
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us