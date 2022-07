They were 39 in 2013. Nowadays, private companies valued at over $1 billion — so-called "unicorn" companies — number more than 1,100 worldwide, with a whopping cumulative valuation of $3.8 trillion.

In Greater Boston, there's no shortage of tech and biotech companies hitting that milestone. In the past six months, a handful of mostly software firm joined the unicorn herd with valuations between $1 billion and $2 billion.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal