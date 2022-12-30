mega millions

Here Are the Winning Numbers for Friday's $685 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November

By Staff Reports

Mega Millions
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The winning numbers for Friday's $685 million Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn.

The numbers for the drawing are 3, 1, 6, 44 and 51 with a Megaball of 7.

The $685 million jackpot is for the winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for the cash option, which is valued at an estimated $347.8 million.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been nearly four months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot.

The record Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July. Lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002.

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November. The winner bought the lucky Powerball ticket in Southern California.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

NBC/AP

