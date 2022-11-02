Powerball

Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball

Powerball $1.20 Billion
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn.

The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with a red Powerball of 23.

The $1.2 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in lottery history.

Powerball Coverage:

Powerball 39 mins ago

If You Win $1.2 Billion Powerball Prize, Consider Taking 29-Year Annuity Option Instead of Cash

Powerball 11 hours ago

How NOT to Choose Your Numbers: 4th-Largest Lotto Jackpot Ever on Table Tonight

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Powerball Jackpot can be paid in full with 30 payments over 29 years, or as a cash amount upfront. The jackpot for tonight's winner has a cash value of $596.7 million. If a winning number is not drawn, then the jackpot increases for the next drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million.

The Powerball draws winning numbers in an event that can be watched live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The Powerball is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us