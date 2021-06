The coronavirus pandemic may have taken Boston’s already ballooning life sciences industry and put it on an accelerator.

The Boston area’s fastest-growing public company, Translate Bio, got a big boost last year through a partnership with French drugmaker Sanofi on clinical trials for a vaccines, with interim results on a Covid-19 vaccine expected in the third quarter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal