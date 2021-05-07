Here's a Look at Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's New $6 Million Yacht

Here's a look at Tom Brady's amazing new $6 million yacht originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Remember when Tom Brady was throwing the Lombardi Trophy from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win from the back of his boat during the team's championship parade in February?

Well, the 43-year-old quarterback is upgrading to an even bigger and more expensive yacht.

Brady will be one of the first people to own the new Wajer 77. The company made the announcement in late April, and Brady even took part in the introduction to talk about the new boat (skip to the 14:00 minute mark in the video below):

And here's a video showcasing the Wajer 77 yacht that Brady purchased. Brady noted he plans to name his new boat "Viva a Vida". Forbes estimates the yacht costs $6 million.

Life has gone pretty well for Brady on and off the field since he left the New England Patriots to join the Buccaneers via NFL free agency in 2020.

He led the Bucs to the playoffs for the first time since 2007, and then beat future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes on his way to winning a record seventh title.

And with the Buccaneers bringing all 22 of their starters back for the 2021 season, we might see an even better Tampa Bay team this fall.