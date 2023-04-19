Here's a Sneak Peek of Home Security Startup SimpliSafe's New Boston HQ

Three months after deciding to shut down its Taunton warehouse and laying off its 58 employees working there, Boston-based SimpliSafe is putting expansion back on its to-do list.

The home-security company announced Wednesday the appointment of Mark H. FitzPatrick as chief financial officer, replacing of Madeleine Ling. The company also plans to hire 100 employees in the next 12 months, and to open a new monitoring center located in its new Boston headquarters by the end of the calendar year.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal