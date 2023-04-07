Here's Everything You Need to Know About Saturday's UConn Parade

The state is holding a parade and rally on Saturday to honor the University of Connecticut men's basketball team for their NCAA Championship win.
The parade is to congratulate the team for winning its fifth men's basketball national title. UConn won 76-59 over San Diego State in Houston, Texas.
The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. and several road closures will be in place downtown.
Road Closures
- Rally Area
- Trumbull Street to Church Street
- From 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m.
- Hartford 21 residents can use the garage until 11 a.m.
- Illegally parked vehicles will be towed
- Trumbull Street to Church Street
- Capitol Area:
- Trinity Street from Capitol/Elm
- Elm Street from Pulaski Circle
- From approximately 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Parade Route:
- State Capitol to Trinity Street, north on Trinity Street, east on Jewell Street, north on Trumbull Street to the front of the XL Center
- Roads adjacent to the parade route will have closures
- From approximately 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Illegally parked vehicles will be towed.
- State Capitol to Trinity Street, north on Trinity Street, east on Jewell Street, north on Trumbull Street to the front of the XL Center
Parking
All Hartford Parking Authority, and most Propark and LAZ Parking-managed properties in the parade's vicinity will be $5.
You can park on the street for free on Saturdays. However, on-street parking along the parade route and near the rally will be off-limits.
Speakers
The people below are expected to address fans at the rally following the parade.
- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin
- Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz
- UConn President Radenka Maric
- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont
- UConn Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley
- UConn student-athlete Jordan Hawkins
- UConn student-athlete Andre Jackson, Jr.
- UConn student-athlete Adama Sanogo
Parade Line-Up
The below list is in order and is subject to change.
- Hartford Police Department Color Guard
- UConn Fire Truck
- Hartford Business Improvement District
- Magic Soul Drumline
- American Medical Response
- Hartford HealthCare
- Fine Fettle Dispensary
- Delta Dental
- WDRC 102.9, The Whale
- Fly By Night Jugglers & Stilt Walkers
- Hartford Distributors, Inc.
- Dunkin'
- CT Realtors
- Miller Lite
- Coca-Cola
- Waterbury Career Academy High School Band Drum Line & Drill Team
- People's Bank
- Eversource
- Two Roads Brewing
- Hartford Athletic
- UConn Health
- Key Bank
- New England Honda
- Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corp.
- CT Army National Guard
- LAZ Parking
- Mohegan Sun
- Bear's Smokehouse Barbecue
- ESPN Radio
- Deep River Junior Ancient Fife & Drum Corps
- U.S. Senatorial and Congressional Legislators
- Connecticut Legislators
- UConn Police
- UConn Cheerleaders, Mascot, and Jonathan the Husky
- UConn Pep Band
- UConn Men's Basketball Team, Coaches, Director of Athletics David Benedict
After the parade, a rally will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street. It is expected to begin around 12 p.m. You can find out more details about the parade and rally here.
CT Transit could have temporary route changes during the parade and rally. For the most up-to-date information, visit their website and click on Alerts.