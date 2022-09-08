Here's How Hurricane Earl Could Impact New England This Weekend

The onshore wind has kept us with cooler than average highs. Crisp temperatures Thursday night, watching for temperatures down to the 40s and 50s along northern New England. Southern New England will watch for temperatures near 60 with less clouds.

If you're planning to step out of the house early Friday, you’ll likely appreciate having a sweater on. But get ready for Friday afternoon, because the start to the weekend brings a nice warm up, with highs stepping into the 80s.

A stellar weekend ahead, looking forward to temperatures in the low to mid 80s and some upper 80s sneaking up across the warmest spots in the west. Full sun will continue through Saturday, along with dry conditions.

Sunday, however, brings a bit more clouds and humidity. This will keep our temperatures a few degrees cooler, though highs will still hit the 80s in some spots and the wind will shift from the southwest. Weekend plans are a go, with dry conditions remaining through the next few days.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drought conditions

The latest drought monitor information shows conditions have improved somewhat due to this week's rainfall.

Hurricane Earl local impacts

Hurricane Earl out in the Atlantic is worth mentioning due to its proximity. While it won’t make landfall in the states, we’ll be watching for increasing swell along our coasts this weekend. This means that waves will increase and range from 4 to 8 feet from Friday through Sunday. If you're planning for beach time this weekend, keep in mind lifeguards are not around anymore and this may pose danger in our coasts, so it’s best to play it safe.

10-day forecast

Our next chance for showers comes in late Monday across far western New England, while a wider coverage rolls in on Tuesday through Wednesday. The rest of the 10-day forecast will feature seasonable highs, with temperatures ranging in the upper 70s.