Here's How Mac Jones Fared in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Highlights from Mac Jones' Pro Bowl Skills Showdown performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones took the trip to Las Vegas for his first Pro Bowl appearance, and the New England Patriots' rookie quarterback played a big role in Thursday's Skills Showdown.

Jones represented the AFC in the precision passing challenge, the Thread the Needle competition, and the dodgeball competition. He also threw to two of the NFL's top wideouts in the best catch competition.

First up for Jones was the precision passing challenge with Las Vegas Raiders wideout Hunter Renfroe as his AFC teammate. The 23-year-old finished with eight points and fell to the NFC's Russell Wilson, who set a record with 29 points.

Jones bounced back with an admirable performance in the Thread the Needle competition. He earned 12 points against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs to propel the AFC to victory.

.@MacJones_10 with the W for the AFC in Thread the Needle!#ProBowlSkills Showdown, live now on @espn. pic.twitter.com/UUPms1wfzE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2022

Jones also served as the quarterback for the best catch competition. He tossed one to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who made a sweet one-handed grab.

Jones also threw one to Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs wideout did his best David Tyree impression with the New York Giants Super Bowl hero in attendance, much to the chagrin of Patriots fans everywhere.

Tyreek Hill in the David Tyree jersey ð @cheetah



ðº: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN pic.twitter.com/94qAcunSCE — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022

The Skills Showdown ended with an intense dodgeball competition. Jones was forced out early, and Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson played the hero with a one-handed catch to seal the win for the NFC.

Altogether, not a bad showing for Jones. He'll look to earn another Pro Bowl nod next season and show off his improved skills in Year 2 of his promising NFL career.