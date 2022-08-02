Here's How Much of Eric Hosmer's Contract Padres Are Paying for Red Sox, Per Report

Here's how much of Hosmer's contract Padres are paying for Red Sox, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox were able to acquire a quality first baseman before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, and it didn't cost them much, at least from a financial perspective.

The San Diego Padres were busy Tuesday, making a historic deal with the Washington Nationals for generational talent Juan Soto. They also dealt first baseman Eric Hosmer, along with prospects Max Ferguson (infielder) and Corey Rosier (outfielder), to the Red Sox in exchange for pitcher Jay Groome.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Perhaps the most significant part of the deal is that the Padres will pay most of what's still owed to the 32-year-old veteran, saving the Red Sox about $44 million, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Source: San Diego is paying down the entire Hosmer contract save for the minimum -- paying about $44 M to Boston. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 2, 2022

According to the Associated Press, Boston won't have to pay Hosmer more than $760,000 in any of the next four seasons.

According to the Associated Press, the Red Sox owe Eric Hosmer:



2022: $246,154

2023: $720,000

2024: $740,000

2025: $760,000



The Padres are paying $43,566,713 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 3, 2022

This is a significant savings for the Red Sox, who made a much-needed upgrade at first base with the acquisition of Hosmer.

He's not super-productive at the plate, but his .272 average, eight home runs and 40 RBI in 90 games are still better than what the Red Sox have been getting from first basemen this season. Hosmer also is a very good defensive player, which is of great value to Boston.

The Red Sox made four trades in the 24 hours leading up to the deadline. Whether they will be a better team post-deadline remains to be seen, though, especially after Boston failed to address its bullpen issues and got worse at catcher after trading away Christian Vazquez.