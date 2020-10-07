Boston Business Journal

Here's How Much Revenue the Red Sox Lost on Game Days With Empty Stands

By Kaleel Weatherly, Boston Business Journal Associate Editor

Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East, completing a 2020 season unlike any other. The historic season also came with high costs.

The pandemic forced each Major League Baseball team’s schedule to be cut from its traditional 162 games to a truncated 60-game slate. That meant instead of teams having 81 home games, each club hosted just 30 games. Perhaps more notably, teams played their games without fans in the stands due to social-distancing considerations.

So how much did that cost each team?

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

In About-Face, Trump Seeks to Salvage Parts of Virus Aid

Mike Pence 6 hours ago

Everything You Need to Know About the Pence, Harris VP Debate

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalcoronavirusMLBred soxmoney
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us