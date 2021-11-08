Here's How Much Time Jaylen Brown Will Miss With Hamstring Injury

By Darren Hartwell

The Boston Celtics likely will be without one half of their young All-Star duo for the next four games, at least.

Jaylen Brown is expected to miss one to two weeks with a hamstring injury, head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Monday.

Brown appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter of the Celtics' win over the Miami Heat last Thursday. He didn't return to the game and missed Saturday's contest against the Mavericks in Dallas, flying back to Boston instead to receive treatment.

Brown is off to a strong start this season, averaging 25.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3% from the floor. Those would all be career highs if the season ended today.

If Brown is sidelined the full two weeks, he could miss up to eight games for the Celtics, including home matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks (this Friday) and Los Angeles Lakers (next Friday, Nov. 19).

The C's started point guards Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart in the backcourt Saturday night, but expect wings Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford to see more playing time in Brown's absence.

