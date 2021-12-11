Patriots

Here's How a Bucs Win Could Help the Patriots' AFC East, No. 1 Seed Odds

By Nick Goss

Here's how outcome of Bills-Bucs will impact Patriots' AFC East, No. 1 seed odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

New England Patriots fans should be rooting for Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills in one of the best games on the Week 14 NFL schedule.

The Bills are preparing to play the 9-3 Bucs on a short week after losing at home to the Patriots in Monday's night's AFC East showdown. The defeat dropped the Bills 1.5 games behind the Patriots for the division lead -- a margin that will grow to two games if Brady beats Buffalo.

U.S. & World

Arkansas 16 hours ago

Kentucky Governor: Storms May Have Killed at Least 70 People

Congress 10 hours ago

Dole Honored at Home as ‘Greatest' of ‘Greatest Generation'

If the Bills do lose Sunday, they would need to beat the Patriots in their Week 16 matchup at Gillette Stadium and have New England lose at least one more game at some point.

Patriots Talk Podcast: The Aftermath: Patriots strike a blow to Bills’ psyche | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Here's how the outcome of Bills-Bucs will impact the Patriots' chances of reaching the playoffs, winning the division and securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, per FiveThirtyEight's predictive model.

Patriots' OddsMake PlayoffsWin DivisionSecure No. 1 seed
If Bills win98%65%40% (highest in AFC)
If Bucs win98%81%47% (highest in AFC)

A 15 percent jump in the odds of winning the division isn't insignificant. Essentially, a Bills loss to the Bucs would make the Patriots' road to an AFC East title much easier. They'd have to really falter down the stretch to blow that advantage.

Luckily for the Patriots, there's a pretty good chance the Bucs help them out and beat the Bills.

Grading all 11 of Patriots' free-agent signings at the bye week

For starters, Brady has owned the Bills throughout his career. He has a 32-3 record with 70 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions in his career versus Buffalo. The Buccaneers also are undefeated (5-0) at home this season.

Tampa Bay has plenty to play for over the final month of the season. The Bucs are in a tight race for the NFC's No. 1 seed with the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. Tampa Bay is a game behind Arizona and tied with Green Bay, although the Packers currently have the advantage via the conference record tiebreaker.

Even though the Patriots are off Sunday enjoying their bye week, there are plenty of games that will impact their standing in the AFC playoff picture. None of them will have a greater impact than Bills-Bucs.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us