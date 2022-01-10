Here's How the Patriots Have Fared When Facing an Opponent for Third Time

Here's how Patriots have fared when facing opponent for third time originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots know their opponent for the AFC Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs very, very well.

They will play the division rival Buffalo Bills on the road in the No. 6 seed vs. No. 3 seed matchup.

It's the first ever playoff meeting between the Bills and Patriots in NFL competition. The last postseason matchup featuring these rivals came in 1963 when both were in the American Football League.

The Patriots and Bills split their regular season series, with each team winning on the road. The most recent game was a 33-21 Bills victory in Week 16 at Gillette Stadium.

Even though the Patriots have played the Bills quite often, it's still going to be a tough matchup for New England. The Bills were the No. 3 scoring team in the league and have a superstar quarterback in Josh Allen.

How have the Patriots fared when playing an opponent for the third time in a single season?

It's happened several times throughout the team's history. Here's a recap of each instance.

1963 (AFL)

vs. San Diego Chargers: 0-2 in regular season, 0-1 in playoffs (AFL Championship Game)

vs. Buffalo Bills: 1-1 in regular season, 1-0 in playoffs (AFL Divisional Playoffs)

1985

vs. New York Jets: 1-1 in regular season, 1-0 in playoffs (AFC Wild Card Round)

vs. Miami Dolphins: 1-1 in regular season, 1-0 in playoffs (AFC Championship Game)

1997

vs. Miami Dolphins: 2-0 in regular season, 1-0 in playoffs (AFC Wild Card Round)

2006

vs. New York Jets: 1-1 in regular season, 1-0 in playoffs (AFC Wild Card Round)

2010

vs. New York Jets: 1-1 in regular season, 0-1 in playoffs (AFC Divisional Round)

2021