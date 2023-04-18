Did you use Facebook between 2007 and 2022? If so, you are eligible to claim some free money.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, agreed to a $725 million settlement on a lawsuit claiming that Facebook allowed users’ personal data to be shared with third parties.

Most notably, Cambridge Analytica -- a consulting firm that supported Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign -- harvested data from as many as 87 million Facebook users, according to the Associated Press.

So, if you were a Facebook user between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022, if are eligible to file a claim.

Who can claim money from the Facebook settlement?

Anyone who had a Facebook account from May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022 can file a claim, according to the settlement page. Only U.S. users are eligible for the payment, however.

How do I apply for the Facebook settlement?

You can submit your claim online or through the mail.

To file online, just click here, answer a few questions about yourself and then decide how you’d like to be paid. Payment options include prepaid Mastercard gift cards, PayPal, Venmo, direct deposit and Zelle.

To file by mail, you’ll need to print forms from here and mail them in after filling them out completely.

When is the deadline to file my Facebook settlement claim?

The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 25, 2023.

How much money can I get from the Facebook settlement?

At this point, it's unclear how much each user will earn. The longer you had an active Facebook account, the larger your payment will be.

When will I get paid from the Facebook settlement?

It won't be for a few months, at least.

The final settlement hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023, so payments won't be distributed until after that. While the hearing is still over four months away, users must file their claim by Aug. 25, 2023 in order to receive a payout.