Here's Mac Jones' Theory for Why Patriots Stumbled Against Colts

Like the majority of players for New England, Jones got off to a slow start before coming on strong in the second half

By Jake Levin

Mac Jones offers one theory on why Patriots stumbled against Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With an extra week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots seemingly should have looked much sharper out of the gate on Saturday night.

After all, Bill Belichick-coached teams are 15-6 in games after a bye week.

But according to quarterback Mac Jones, it sounds like the Patriots didn't make the most of their extra time to prepare for the Colts.

"I didn't practice good, and I know a lot of players on the team feel the same way," Jones said. "We have to flush this game down the toilet and just roll."

Patriots-Colts takeaways: Run defense a real concern for Pats after loss

Like the majority of players for New England, Jones got off to a slow start before coming on strong in the second half, throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Hunter Henry in the final 30 minutes to bring the Patriots back within a field goal at 20-17.

As a team, New England had a ghastly eight accepted penalties for 50 yards, compared with just two penalties for 13 yards for Indy.

The Patriots do have an extra day to prepare for their next opponent, the Buffalo Bills, a team they just faced prior to the bye week when Jones threw only three passes.

Regardless of how the last game against the Bills went, it sure sounds like New England is in for an interesting week of practice leading up to the game which could dictate the AFC East title.

