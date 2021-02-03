Here's the Bruins' Upcoming Schedule After Sabres Postponements

Here's Bruins' new schedule after two games vs. Sabres postponed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will have a very long weekend thanks to the Buffalo Sabres' COVID-19 situation.

The Sabres' upcoming games through "at least" Feb. 8 have been postponed as a result of two players -- Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen -- being in COVID-19 protocols, per the NHL.

Boston was set to play Buffalo on Saturday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 8, but both of those games have been postponed. So, here's what the Bruins' next few games look like after those postponements:

Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Philadelphia Flyers Friday, Feb. 5 at Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday, Feb. 10 at New York Rangers Friday, Feb. 12 at New York Rangers Saturday, Feb. 13 at New York Islanders

The B's will have four days off between their two-game series with the Flyers and Rangers. They also have a three-day hiatus later in the month ahead of their NHL Outdoor Series matchup with Philly at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21.

Boston's two matchups with the Devils on Feb. 15 and Feb. 18 are worth keeping an eye on, too. New Jersey has placed a whopping 14 players in COVID-19 protocols and has suspended play until at least Feb. 9.

The Devils played the Sabres over the weekend, which presumably is how two Buffalo players ended up in COVID-19 protocols.

The Bruins are coming off a thrilling, come-from-behind win over the Washington Capitals on Monday night and boast a 6-1-2 record, good for second in the NHL's East Division behind Washington and Philly. They'll aim to keep that momentum going despite the schedule reshuffling.