First Night

Here’s the Full Lineup of Performers for First Night Boston 2020

This year's event will feature over twelve hours of performances and activities across Boston

By Paige Robinson

A crowd watches a performance at First Night Boston 2019
First Night

First Night Boston 2020 is set to be a spectacular show to ring in the end of a decade!

Organizers this week announced the full lineup of performers for the event, which kick off at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 31 in Copley Square, one of the event’s six performance venues. The announcement came after organizers revealed last week that U.K.-based rockers Single by Sunday would headline the celebration.

The lineup also includes a number of local acts, including rockers Sons of Levin, electro-pop duo SAVASHA, Roxbury-based multi-talent Najee Janey, singer-songwriter Liz Bills, jazz ensemble Greenlight Orchestra and hip-hop/ soul artist Daniel Laurent.

Fireworks at Boston First Night 2019
Boston First Night

Boston-based groups ImprovBoston, the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association, acapella group Vocal Revolution and the Puppet Showplace Theater will also be performing.

NBC10 Boston, necn and Telemundo will be providing coverage of the event. All First Night events will be free and open to the public. To see a full schedule of activities and performers, click here.

