Here's the full schedule for Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 after finishing off the Miami Heat with a 100-96 win in Sunday night's Game 7 at FTX Arena.

Boston will take on the Golden State Warriors, who have represented the Western Conference in six of the last eight NBA Finals. The Warriors won their Western Conference Finals series vs. the Dallas Mavericks in five games. They'll have home-court advantage in the Finals as they had a better regular-season record (53-29) than the Celtics (51-31).

The C's and Warriors split their regular-season series, 1-1. Boston has won five of its last six matchups with Golden State.

Game 1 is set for June 2 at Chase Center in San Francisco, and Game 2 will be on June 5. The series then will shift across the country to Boston on June 8 and June 10 for Games 3 and 4, respectively.

If necessary, Game 5 will be on June 13 in San Francisco, Game 6 on June 16 in Boston, and Game 7 on June 19 in San Francisco.

NBC Sports Boston will provide coverage an hour before and immediately after each game of the NBA Finals with Celtics Pregame Live and Celtics Postgame Live.

Each game will be broadcast on ABC.

2022 NBA Finals Schedule: Celtics vs. Warriors

TV: ABC; Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub