Here's the New Plan for the Top of the Hub Space at the Prudential Center

Earlier this year, an iconic Boston restaurant known in part for its views of the city closed down after more than 50 years in business. Now we have learned that its space could be taken over by a multi-level observation deck.

According to an article from The Boston Herald, plans have been submitted to build an observatory on the top three floors of the Prudential Center tower in the city's Back Bay, including the 52th floor which was home to Top of the Hub along with the two floors below its space. In the article, Boston Properties, which owns the tower, says the following:

The Project is designed to create a world-class observatory experience comparable to those located in other major metropolitan cities across the country by providing breathtaking, unobstructed views of the entire City of Boston....The Project is designed to provide guests with an immersive experience in local geography and history, show guests the City from a new, three-level indoor/outdoor 360 observation deck 750 feet in the air, and then facilitate guests building their own custom itineraries for travel into Boston and Greater Boston — to explore on foot the same areas just experienced from the air."

If all goes as planned, the project could begin next spring and be completed sometime in 2023.

Top of the Hub, which first opened back in 1965, had originally planned to close down in April of this year, but the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent restaurant shutdown caused the dining spot to cease operations in mid-March.

