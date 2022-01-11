Patriots

Here's the Referee Assignment for Pats-Bills AFC Wild Card Playoff Game

By Nick Goss

Here's the referee assignment for Patriots-Bills AFC Wild Card playoff game

The New England Patriots will play the Buffalo Bills for the third time this season in Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium.

The referee assignments for all of the NFL playoff games this weekend were revealed Monday.

Brad Allen is the referee for Patriots-Bills. According to Football Zebras, Allen "is in his 8th season after being hired directly to the referee position from the NCAA in 2014. This is Allen’s 4th postseason assignment, including 3 Wild Card Playoffs and a Divisional Playoff."

Allen was the referee for one Patriots game during the regular season. It was New England's Week 6 home game versus the Dallas Cowboys, and his crew called 17 penalties (12 on the Cowboys, five on the Patriots). Allen also officiated one Bills game in the regular season. His crew called four penalties on both the Bills and New Orleans Saints during their Thanksgiving Day matchup.

Allen's most recent playoff assignment was last season's AFC Wild Card game between the Bills and Indianapolis Colts. Four penalties were called (two on each team) in that game.

It should be noted that Allen's crew for the upcoming Patriots-Bills matchup will be different from the three games mentioned above.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

