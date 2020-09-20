Here's Tom Brady Response to Buccaneers Dropping Passes in Week 2

Here's Tom Brady response to Bucs dropping passes in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would've had a much better statistical day if his teammates on offense didn't drop so many passes in Tampa Bay's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller dropped a sure touchdown in the first quarter. Tampa Bay, however, did end up scoring a touchdown on that drive when running back Ronald Jones found the end zone from seven yards out.

The worst drop came from running back LeSean McCoy, who couldn't haul in a pinpoint pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers had to settle for a field goal on that drive.

Luckily for the Bucs, these drops didn't end up hurting them. Tampa Bay prevailed with a 31-17 victory at Raymond James Stadium -- the first of Brady's career with the Bucs -- but it has to be frustrating for the veteran quarterback to see these drops in the end zone.

Brady was asked about the drops following the win. Here's what he told reporters:

Tom Brady on drops today: "We've all got to execute better. At the end of the day, it's an execution game ... Everything's got to be better." pic.twitter.com/GtViUeBFio — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 20, 2020

Seeing running backs and wide receivers drop passes is not an unfamiliar sight for Brady. According to Pro Football Focus, Brady had 34 passes dropped with the New England Patriots last season, and only Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had more (43).

Brady's final stat line won't do much to satisfy fantasy football owners. He completed 23 of 35 passes for just 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception.