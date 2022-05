Any time Boston developers are getting to know the official who oversees the city’s development, apprehension abounds. It’s particularly acute when the mayor campaigned on abolishing the Boston Planning and Development Agency and named that official to a brand-new cabinet-level position.

So what was Arthur Jemison’s read of the room last Thursday, when the new planning chief met with dozens of local industry leaders at the Parkman House?

