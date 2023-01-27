Boston Business Journal

Here's What Business Owners Want From Boston's New ‘Late-Night Czar'

By Hannah Green

Nightlife directors are popping up around the world, with cities like London and Amsterdam hiring so-called “late-night czars” to improve their social scenes.

Last year, Segun Idowu, Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said the city intends to hire a late night czar of its own to focus on improving the vibrancy, inclusivity and accessibility of Boston’s social scene. 

This week, a spokesperson for Idowu’s office confirmed someone has been hired for the job, which will officially be called the director of strategic initiatives. That person won't be announced until March, but we spoke to a number of local business owners about what the new hire ought to try and accomplish.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us