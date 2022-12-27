Here's What Happened in the Mass. Cannabis Industry in 2022

In the third full calendar year after the state's first legal cannabis businesses opened, sales continued to grow as lawmakers and advocates sought to change some of the rules governing the industry. Here are three of the biggest cannabis industry news in Massachusetts in 2022.

At the very end of the legislative session, state lawmakers passed a cannabis bill that established a trust for grants and loans to social equity and economic empowerment priority applicants, cleared the way for social consumption, ensured expedites to the expungement process and clarified the Cannabis Control Commission’s role in host community agreements so they could oversee them.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal