The omicron variant of COVID-19 is upending more Massachusetts colleges’ operations, as an increasing number are changing their intersession or spring semester plans, only weeks after the first colleges began requiring vaccine boosters for the spring.

Harvard has moved much of its courses online for the first three weeks of January, when it said it expects coronavirus cases to peak. The school is still planning regular on-campus scheduling for later in January.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal