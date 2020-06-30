Here's What Randy Moss Said About the Patriots' Signing of Cam Newton

Randy Moss knows a thing or two about exciting offenses in New England.

After all, the former Patriots wide receiver caught an NFL-record 23 touchdown passes from Tom Brady in a historic 2007 offense that many consider one of the greatest ever.

So, when Moss suggests the Patriots' offense could have more entertainment value with Brady gone, it's worth noting.

Speaking Tuesday on ESPN's "Get Up!", Moss envisioned a Patriots offense that will be more fun to watch with Cam Newton under center than Brady.

"I think we are really getting ready to see how fun that offense can really be," Moss said. "Not discrediting anything Tom accomplished because he accomplished some great things, but I think being able to have a guy like Cam Newton that can run the ball, they are able to spread guys out, and then being able to be that viable threat in the passing game that he can just tuck the ball and run."

To say Newton is more mobile than Brady would be an understatement: The 6-foot-5, 245-pound QB has 4,806 career rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns and excelled at running read-pass options (RPOs) in Carolina.

While Brady led many high-octane Patriots offenses over the past 20 years, Newton adds a new dimension that Moss believes offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will take full advantage of.

"There is going to be a change in New England," Moss added. "I think we are going to see them have a lot more fun out there and Cam Newton is going to give them that opportunity for the fans -- not just the New England Patriots fans, but the football fans around the world -- to really see how fun this offense can really be."

Newton must stay healthy to live up to that billing, which is no guarantee after shoulder and foot injuries caused him to miss 16 games over the last two seasons. If he's starting for New England in Week 1, though, Moss will be among several former Patriots watching intently.

"I think with this system and Josh McDaniels, it's going to be exciting," ex-Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest said Tuesday on NFL Network. "Nobody's going to know what to expect from this offense going forward."

