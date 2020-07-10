red sox

Here's What Red Sox Home Runs Might Look and Sound Like With Fake Crowd Noise, No Fans

Baseball is expected to be played at Fenway Park in 2020, but it's going to sound and look quite different than normal.

Major League Baseball's Opening Day for the shortened 60-game regular season is July 23, and the Boston Red Sox will open up July 24 with a three-game series versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is allowing the state's pro sports teams to begin hosting games later this month, but spectators are not yet allowed to attend. 

During a Red Sox intersquad scrimmage on Friday, we got a look at what Fenway Park will sound like with fake crowd noise pumped in through the venue's audio system. The added crowd noise will help give the players and viewers watching at home a more normal experience.

We also saw a potential preview of what home runs will look like, including fake crowd noise, air high-fives and music. 

Check out what J.D. Martinez's homer sounded and looked like in the video below:

And the (fake) crowd goes wild!

The Red Sox aren't expected to contend for the American League pennant this season, but Boston's offense should still rank among the AL's best. So, at the very least, we should see plenty of runs scored and air high-fives given at Fenway Park this season regardless of whether fans are allowed to show up.

Here's what Red Sox home runs might look/sound like with fake crowd noise, no fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

