Red Sox go bold with Boston Marathon-inspired alternate uniforms

If you attend the Boston Red Sox' annual Patriots' Day game this season, you may think the UCLA Bruins are in town.

Major League Baseball and Nike are collaborating to produce a series of "City Connect" alternate uniforms for seven teams, one of which is the Red Sox.

Here's a look at the Red Sox' "City Connect" uniforms ... which don't include even a trace of red.

So, what's going on here? The yellow and powder blue threads are inspired by the color scheme of the Boston Marathon, which is run on Patriots' Day every year ahead of the Red Sox' matinee game at Fenway Park.

Boston will wear these uniforms for that Patriots' Day contest on April 19 against the Chicago White Sox to kick off the "City Connect" unveiling.

If you can get over the drastic color scheme change, these are pretty slick uniforms that pay homage to a long-standing Boston tradition. The Red Sox and the Boston Marathon have been closely connected since David Ortiz's impassioned speech on 2014 Patriots' Day following the 2013 Marathon bombing.

The threads also include a patch of the city's "617" area code on the sleeve.