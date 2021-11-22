Here's What We Know About the Victims in the Wisconsin Christmas Parade Tragedy

Five people were killed Sunday night when a vehicle plowed through a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on what began as an afternoon filled with holiday cheer and quickly turned into tragedy.

The victims, who range in age from 52 to 81 years old, include one man and four women, according to a news release from the city of Waukesha.

A total of 48 people were injured when a driver, identified as Darrell Brooks, 39, broke through a barricade and crashed into parade-goers, including members of a high school band and local dance groups, Waukesha police said.

The victims who died were identified as Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, LeAnna Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a local group known for participating in area parades, confirmed its members were among those killed, but didn't specify how many members passed away or provide any names.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on Facebook that they were performing at the Waukesha Christmas Parade when tragedy struck

"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together," the group said in a statement posted to Facebook, in part. "...Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness."

Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team didn't specifically say if its members were among those killed or injured, but posted on Facebook, "Thank you for everyone who has reached out checking on the safety of Xtreme Dance Team members and their families."

"Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee said one of its priests, as well as multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic school children, were injured.

Children's Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee said early Monday 18 children were brought to its emergency department following the incident.

Their ages range from 3 years old to 16, and the victims include three sets of siblings. Six were said to be in critical condition, three were listed in serious condition and one person was reported to be in fair condition, hospital leaders said.

Officials with ProHealth Care, which operates Waukesha Memorial Hospital, said 29 victims were initially taken to the hospital, and of those, 11 were transferred to Children's Wisconsin Hospital.

One person who was transported to the Waukesha hospital died from their injuries, according to the health system.