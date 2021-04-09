Here's What's Going Into the Former Waxy O'Connor's Space in Woburn

[This story first appeared in Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A dining and drinking spot that is known in part for its comfort food is looking to expand to the northern suburbs of Boston.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a Patch article, Lucy's American Tavern is planning to open in Woburn, moving into the space on Rainin Road where a location of Waxy O'Connor's had been until closing in the early part of 2019. The post mentions that the city's license commission is slated to look into Lucy's request for a liquor license on April 15; if approved and the menu ends up being similar to that of the original location on Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester's Adams Village neighborhood, expect to see such items as burgers, wings, nachos, steak tips, pulled pork, fish and chips, macaroni and cheese, and more at the new location, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

The address for the proposed location of Lucy's American Tavern in Woburn is 1 Rainin Road, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for the original location can be found at https://www.lucysamericantavern.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)